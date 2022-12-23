Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer ‘Varisu’ Audio Launch Date Announced; Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for his speech at the upcoming audio launch of his much-awaited film Varisu.' Movie buffs are excited about the release of the family drama starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

Sharing the news, the production banner of the film announced that the audio launch of 'Varisu' will be launched on December 24 at 4 PM.

Ahead of the audio launch, passes are also distributed across Tamil Nadu, where the fan clubs have revealed that people are asked to pay Rs 7,000 to get a Varisu audio launch ticket. For the unversed, the makers of the film, have released three songs of the film including the 'Soul of Varisu', 'Ranjithame', and 'Thee Thalapathy. All the songs are composed by S Thaman which has quite rendered the drama.

Fans have also criticized the high price of the tickets, and the fans took over social media to mock the makers of the film. According to a report cited by India Today, a section of people have been selling the audio launch tickets at exorbitant rates going up to Rs 10,000. Sharing their grievances, people showcased their concerns on their Twitter handles.

Dear Friends, Don't Trust anyone in Online Saying that He/She Helping you to get Audio launch Pass for Money.



Audio launch Passes are not for Sale. It is being issued to fans as a Token of Love from our Thalapathy!❤️#Varisu #VarisuAudioLaunch @actorvijay — Varisu Fan Page (@VarisuFilmOffc) December 21, 2022

It seems that #VarisuAudioLaunch passes are free, avoid paying and buying those passes! And spread the word to all your friends. Also your favourite actor don't encourage this. Let the change begin from us avoid buying passes and let's stop this trend.#Varisu #VarisuPongal — sєℓғɪsʜ εиɢίηᴇᴇя (@SeLFiShEnGiNeeR) December 21, 2022

Ena da pagal kollaiya iruku 😅 Audio launch passes are given free for each district heads 💯 but they are selling at 7500rs 🤣



Don't spoil @actorvijay na's name da 🤕 #VarisuAudioLaunch #Varisu pic.twitter.com/PgVMZ5Uje8 — RaJAn :) (@Rajdkraja) December 21, 2022

'Varisu' is helmed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, and the story shares the tale of a young man portrayed by Thalapathy Vijay, who will be seen in the look of a business tycoon. Taking his father's empire under some difficult circumstances, he meets his love interest portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna.

The film also features R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha Krish, and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. 'Varisu' is ready to slate the screen on January 12, during the festivities of Pongal, and will be a box-office clash, as Ajith Kumar's family entertainer 'Thunivu' is also releasing on the same day.