Thalapathy 67: Vijay Thalapathy-Starrer's Digital Rights Sold To Netflix; Sun TV Gets Satellite Rights

South superstar Vijay Thalapthy recently announced his next movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. On Thursday, Seven Screen Studio, the production house behind the movie, shared that Sun TV acquired the satellite rights. Now, in another announcement, OTT giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights to the movie.

Seven Screen Studio headed to its Twitter handle and made the announcement, which read, "Andha saththam…Indhiya tholaikaaatchigalil mudhal muraiyaaaga Happy to announce that @SunTV is the satellite partner of #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss." The movie has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, the original title will be announced on February 3, 5 pm.

The makers of Thalapathy 67 held a pooja ahead of the film's shoot which also saw actress Trisha Krishnan and Vijay appearing together after a very long time. For the pooja ceremony, Trisha opted for a beige-coloured saree while Vijay donned a dark olive green shirt with denim pants. Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand were also a part of the pooja ceremony.

Directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj, the movie will also star Sanjay Dutt. Production banner 7 Screen Studio shared the news on Twitter and announced Dutt's casting in the upcoming Tamil movie. Sharing the announcement, the production house tweeted, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67." Take a look: