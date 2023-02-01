Thalapathy 67: Vijay Thalapathy, Trisha Krishnan Come Together For Pooja Ahead Of Shoot; Fans Say, 'It's Been 14 Years Of Wait...'

Actor Vijay Thalapathy is all set for his upcoming much-anticipated flick, Thalapathy 67. The makers held a pooja ahead of the film's shoot which also saw actress Trisha Krishnan and Vijay appearing together after a very long time. The duo was earlier seen in movies like Ghilli and Thirupaachi.

For the pooja ceremony, Trisha opted for a beige-coloured saree while Vijay donned a dark olive green shirt with denim pants. Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand were also a part of the pooja ceremony.

Fans were elated to see Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Thalapthy in a film after a very long time. A netizen took to the comments section and wrote, "My heart is racing because Vijay and Trisha just looked at each other," another one wrote, "Can't wait to see Thalapathy and Trisha pair up again on screen. It's been 14 years of wait," while many dropped hearts.

Directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj, the movie will also star Sanjay Dutt. Production banner 7 Screen Studio shared the news on Twitter and announced Dutt's casting in the upcoming Tamil movie. Sharing the announcement, the production house tweeted, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67." Take a look:

According to NDTV, Sanjay Dutt said in a statement, "When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be part of the film and I am thrilled to start this journey."