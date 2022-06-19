New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Beast, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to return to the big screen with an untitled film. Vijay enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and fans are always excited about his upcoming films. Here's good news for all of Vijay fans as there is an update about Vijay's next film. A poster of Vijay's next film is unveiled and fans are on cloud nine.

Sharing the poster, the official Twitter account of Sri Venkateswara Creation wrote, "HE IS RETURNING...#Thalapathy66FLon21st #Thalapathy66 Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @iamRashmika @MusicThaman @Cinemainmygenes @KarthikPalanidp".

The title of the film is not revealed yet, but the film is tentatively titled "Thalapathy 66". The poster says, "Arrival June 21, 18:01". In the poster, we can see a silhouette of Vijay in a monochrome tone. The first look of the actor will be out on June 21, a day before his birthday.

Apart from Vijay, the movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna. The makers confirmed this by wishing Rashmika on her birthday and welcoming her on board. Sharing the news, the production house wrote, "Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday ! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66 @actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66".

Rashmika was recently shooting for her Bollywood debut. She will star in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and some behind the scene photos and videos were viral on social media. Vijay was last seen in an action comedy film Beast. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, but still managed to earn Rs 250 crore against Rs 150 crore budget. The movie clashed with KGF chapter 2, which became a blockbuster all over the world.

The official release date of Thalapathy 66 is not announced yet, but it might hit the theatres on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023. Thalapathy 66 will be directed by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav