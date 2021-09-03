New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut has started promoting her upcoming film 'Thalaivii' in full swing. Recently, the actress shared the teaser of a song 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se' from the film on her social media handles, in which Kangana Ranaut can be seen dancing with Arvind Swamy. The movie Thalaivii is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and is a much-awaited biographical film among the audience.



Sharing the teaser of Nain Bandhe Naino Se, Kangana wrote, "A song that will remain a testament to Jayalalithaa's beauty and grace. Revisit her alluring aura in #NainBandheNainoSe". She also said that the full song will release on September 4.



The teaser shows the excellent dance skills of the actress and while speaking about the experience of doing Bharatnatyam for the first time, Kangana Ranaut said, "Every day while working on 'Thalaivii' I was learning plenty of new things. This song allowed me to learn the new art form Bharatanatyam. Jaya Amma was an incredible woman. She was talented, she was a trained dancer and it is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to play her role".



"I accepted the challenge, so I learned Bharatnatyam. I rehearsed for several hours for the perfect shot. We have shed sweat and blood for 'Nain Bandhe Nano Se' and I am looking forward to presenting this song to the world," she added.



A few days back the actress got a hugely positive response on another song from Thalaivii 'Teri Aankhen Mein'. The song showed amazing on-screen chemistry between Jayalalithaa and MGR, recreating the iconic songs of the superstars.



The actress took to her Instagram and posted a video on Wednesday which showed a strange similarity between her and the former CM Jayalalithaa. She captioned the video by writing "Thanks to my director Vijay's perfection...And the magic of @neeta_lulla -- These recreations live up to huge expectations"

As soon as the video was posted, fans spammed her comment section with love and appreciation. The movie is scheduled to release on September 10 in theatres and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen