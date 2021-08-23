Kangana Ranaut's Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivii' will be released in different languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a long wait, finally Kangana Ranaut much-awaited film Thalaivii has finally got a proper release date. Yes, the film which is based on the life of ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former actress late J. Jayalalithaa, is all set to release in cinemas on September 10.

Announcing the same, Kangana Ranaut took to her official social media handle and shared a post. She wrote "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film was slated to release earlier in the year but the date kept on getting pushed due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country. And now, 'Thalaivii' will be released all over the country in theatres in three different languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Based on the life of late Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivii' showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivii', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as creative producer.

