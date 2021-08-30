As September is just two days away, we have brought you a complete list of films and web series that will dazzle the OTT platform and silver screens.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Movies and web series are the only source of entertainment this year as the COVID-19 pandemic is hovering across the nation. Though many have got fully vaccinated, the scare of catching the virus is still there. However, if given an option to enjoy a day with your pyjamas on in the laps of the house then, we will choose movies or web series, as, during such challenging times, it is the best way to keep ourselves entertained without fear of going in-crowd.

COVID-19 pandemic forced the theatres to shut down, but this didn't pull down the spirit of makers. They have now shifted their focus to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Disney+Hotstar among others. However, with Bell Bottom and Chehre, the makers are once again eyeing theatrical release.

This month, some highly anticipated web series and films will be releasing such as Kota Factory Season 2, Bhoot Police, Thalaivii and others. Also, this month India's first film, Helmet, based on a condom, will release on September 3, 2021. The film stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

As September is just two days away, we have brought you a complete list of films and web series that will dazzle the OTT platform and silver screens.

OTT Release

September 3: Helmet (ZEE5)

September 3: Money Heist: Part 5 Volume 1 (Disney+Hotstar)

September 9: Mumbai Diaries: 26/11 (Amazon Prime)

September 10: Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?(ZEE5)

September 10: Pot Luck (Sony Liv)

September 17: Bhoot Police (Disney+Hotstar)

September 17: Ankahi Kahaniya (Netflix)

September 24: Kota Factory (Netflix)

Theatre Release

September 10: Thalaivii

September 17: Battle of Bhima Koregaon

So, movie buffs, all you need to do is get your bucket of popcorn and favourite snacks ready to enjoy all the sweet, spicy and full of drama movies.

