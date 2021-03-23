Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay, and it stars Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, Aravind Swami, among otehrs in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is finally out. The trailer was released on the special occasion of actress Kangana Ranaut's birthday. Thalaivi is a film based on the story of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu. The trailer gives a sneak peek of what the film is set to offer to the audience.

The three-minute-twenty-two seconds long trailer begins with a voice-over that says "Jaya" and a graphics is shown that reads, "The name you know, the life story you don't", and after this, a man is heard saying, "vo film vali hume bataegi ke rajneeti kaise ki jati hai" (now the actress will tell us how to do the politics).

After this, Kangana is seen gracefully acing the role of late actor turned politician Jayalalitha. She is seen playing the part of different phases of the life of former Tamil Nadu CM. From her acting career to being a CM, Kangana is surely bringing life to the journey of the late politician.

The trailer also shows glimpses of her love life and how she was treated for being a woman in the society of men. A voice-over is also heard saying, "ye mardo ki duniya hai.. aur hum ek aurat ko aagey kar ke khade hai."

Watch the trailer:

Well, the trailer looks promising and it looks like the forthcoming film will bring several things to the table of the audience. The film is set to release on April 23, 2021.

Thalaivi is helmed by AL Vijay and Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, Madhoo and Poorna will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has several films in her kitty including Tejas, Dhakad, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma