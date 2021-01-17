Kangana Ranaut and the team of Thalaivi wrapped up the shoot of the film in December. She shared a picture on social media in which she was dressed up and was showing off the victory sign.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse from her upcoming film Thalaivi. Taking to social media, she shared a teaser of herself and Arvind Swami as Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran (MGR) on the occasion of MGR's 104th birth anniversary. It is for the first time that actor Arvind and Kangana are seen together on screen.

The teaser gave a glimpse of the time when Jayalalitha and MGR both were the superstars and how their journey was filled with struggles. The makers have paid tribute to the AIADMK founder with this teaser. Kangana shared the video on social media and wrote, "Here’s a tribute to the legend #MGR on his 104th birth anniversary, the revolutionary leader of Tamil Nadu and a true mentor to #Thalaivi, the iconic leader! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana also shared a photo on Twitter in which she is all dolled up in the 60s style and she was seen posing with Arvind as they were doing a dance pose, who is looking amazing in the clean-shaven look.

A year ago, the makers shared the first look of Arvind from the film and fans went gaga over it. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Kangana and the team of Thalaivi wrapped up the shoot of the film in December. She shared a picture on social media in which she was dressed up and was showing off the victory sign. She wrote, "And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings.”

Thalaivi is going to be the first official biopic made on the life of Jayalalitha and it is going to show the life of the iconic politician from the age of 16 to her film career, her political career, and her death. The film is directed by AL Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma