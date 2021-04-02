Thalaivi song Chali Chali: The much-awaited romantic song Chali Chali is out. Kangana Ranaut can be seen recreating the 'golden era' of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated film Thalaivi is grabbing headlines after the makers released the trailer. Now the makers have dropped the much-awaited romantic song Chali Chali (Hindi Version), wherein Kangana can be seen recreating the 'golden era' of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

The music video opens with a Panga actress shooting for a film dancing in the pond. The backdrop is designed like yesteryears when Jayalalithaa used to work in the films before joining politics. Keeping the innocent essence intact, Kangana did full justice to the song and looks of Jayalalitha.

Unveiling the song, south beauty Samantha Akkineni captioned the song as, "Amma's unmatched grace and her stunning screen presence is known to all. Witness her fanfare from Cinema to CM. #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out! ”(sic)

Here have a look at the beautiful song:

Chali Chali is sung by Saindhavi Prakash, while it is penned by Irshad Kamil. The song is dubbed in three languages, namely Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Kangana Ranaut also shared the song on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Embark on Jaya’s superstar journey where her enchanting charm made the masses her huge fans! #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

In March, the makers of Thalaivi unveiled the trailer of the film, which grabbed immense love and applaud from fans across the nation. The trailer showcases the remarkable journey of Jayalalithaa, who won millions of heart not just by acting in films but also by ruling the state like never before.

During the trailer launch, Kangana praised the director and said, "I really fall short of words when I talk about him. The mere thought of him brings a smile to my face wherever I am. The first time when we met, we were doing a make-up test in California. And he was just surviving on water. Because he can’t eat even in places where there is a trace of cruelty. He got me intrigued as I thought he was a very strange person.

Meanwhile, Thalaivi is helmed by AL Vijay while scripted by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swami in the role of MGR. The film is all set to release this month on April 23 in theatres.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv