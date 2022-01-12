New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone is known for her versatility and acting skills. She enjoys a great fan following on social media and never misses any chance to share a sneak peek of her life with fans. She is also considered one of the top actresses with very high numbers of followers on Social media in India.

Recently, Deepika Padukone took her Insta handle to share a selfie and described it as a 'failed' attempting to hair flip. In the Image, Deepika's face is half-covered with her messy hair but the actress looked gorgeous as ever.

Sharing the image, Deepika wrote, " “Tried doing ‘that hair thing' people do and failed miserably,” with three laughing emojis. She also added hashtags such as “hair flip” and “epic fail” to her funny caption.

The post garnered thousands of comments, but what gained the most attention was her husband-actor Ranveer Singh's flirtatious comment that read, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon......."

A few days ago, on her birthday, Deepika Padukone shared a short video of her professional milestones and scenes from her movies and projects. In the caption, Deepika wrote, “When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss, don't be afraid and doors will open where you never knew they would.”

Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in the sports drama '83', has several highly-anticipated movies in her kitty including 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and 'Gehraiyaan' starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa

