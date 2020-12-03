Varun is seen smitten by the beauty of Sara, who adds more spice to the peppy song as she grooves to beats like no one is watching.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Coolie No 1 on Thursday released the first song of the upcoming film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Titled 'Teri bhabhi', the song is as colourful as the leading duo with hundreds of background dancers grooving with Raju (Varun) on large sets erected to give the song a feeling of old Coolie No 1.

In the song, Varun, who plays the Coolie, introduced Sara Ali Khan as bhabhi to his fellow Coolies. Varun is seen smitten by the beauty of Sara, who adds more spice to the peppy song as she grooves to beats like no one is watching. The song has it all peppy music beats, Varun Dhawan's energetic dancing skills and Sara Ali Khan's alluring looks in a yellow lehenga.

Watch Teri bhabhi song here:

Moreover, Sara Ali Khan's yellow lehenga, designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra added more sensuousness to her looks. Varun Dhawan was seen putting his heart into the dancing. The colourful song shows Raju and hundreds of others dancing as he clutches Sara’s photograph to his heart. Teri bhabhi is composed by Javed - Mohsin and is sung by Javed - Mohsin Ft. Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.

Earlier on Sunday, the makers of the film released the trailer of the film, which was received well by the audience. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is the remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film will release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Videos.

During the trailer launch, Sara Ali Khan said that she tried to add her own glitter in the film and did not copy Karisma Kapoor. "I was more focused on being directed by David sir and enjoying the chemistry I shared with Varun. I am inspired by Karisma, as are most actors. She is an iconic star, the way she does masala (potboilers) I don’t think most people can. But I don’t think I can or did try to copy her,” she said as quoted by PTI.

Posted By: Talib Khan