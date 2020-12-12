Best Movies, Web Shows of 2020: A slew of incredible films, diverse in style, tone, and subject matters, made their way into OTT platforms and cinema halls in 2020 despite the pandemic-induced disruptions in movie production, distribution and consumption.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A slew of incredible films, diverse in style, tone, and subject matters, made their way into OTT platforms and cinema halls in 2020 despite the pandemic-induced disruptions in movie production, distribution and consumption. The year began with the theatrical releases of several critically-acclaimed films exploring a wide range of subject matters, including The Invisible Man, The Call of the Wild, Black Widow 1984, and Thappad.

The pandemic shut theatres across the country and focus shifted on the OTT platforms, where an array of diverse creators and actors found their audiences. As 2020 draws to a close, here are 10 films that you must watch:

The Invisible Man

The invisible man is the story of a scientist who uses his power to become invisible and terrorise his ex-girlfriend. Starring Elizabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson, the film received positive reviews and was a boss office success when released before the pandemic.

Scam 1992

Based on a book by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu, Scam 1992 is the story of Harshad Mehta, the stockbroker who was involved in the 1992 Indian stock market scam. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992 is the currently highest-rated show on IMDB

Mirzapur 2

Amazon Prime Video's ace action crime thriller Mirzapur returned with its second season in October 2020. The Season received positive reviews and was the most tweeted-about series in 2020. Much to the delight of fans, Amazon Prime has announced the third season of the hit series.

The Queen's Gambit

Adapted from Walter Tevis's 1983 novel of the same name, the Queen's Gambit is the the story of the rise of an orphaned chess prodigy to the top of the chess world. The Queen's Gambit was released in October 2020 and in currently Netflix's most-watch scripted miniseries.

The Undoing

The undoing is a psychological thriller television miniseries starring Nikole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The series received positive feedback and holds an approval rating of 77 per cent based on 90 revoews, with an average rating of 7.13.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan returned to the big screen with science-fiction thriller Tenet in September. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, this palindromic thriller received mixed reviews, though grossed over 350 million worldwide at a time when people had reservations about going to movie halls amid the pandemic.

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is a crime-thriller web series starring Jaideep Alhawat, Gul Panak, and Ishwak Singh. The story follows an inspector tasked with investigating a high-profile case of a failed assassination attempt of a senior TV journalist. The show received positive reviews.

Portrait of a lady on fire

Portrait of a lady on fire captures the life of a female painter tasked with painting the wedding portrait of a young lady. The film holds an approval rating of 98 per cent on review aggregator Rotten Tomato

The Social Dilemma

The Social Dilemma is an american docudrama film that explores the rise of social media. The film holds an approval rating of 87 per cent on review aggregator Rotten Tomato

Mank

Mank captures the life of a washed-up alcoholic writer as he wrestles with the screenplay of Citizen Kane -- a 1941 drama considered by many as the greatest Hollywood movie ever made. The film had a limited theatrical release in November and was subsequently released on Netflix.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja