New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for coronavirus. He announced his Covid19 report on Monday. The 65-year-old actor in a tweet said that he did a coronavirus test as a part of the safety protocol before joining the sets of the film Acharya.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon."

The film Acharya is helmed by Koratala Siva. The movie's shoot came to halt in March due to the coronavirus lockdown. It is said that the film Acharya revolves around the struggles of a communist ideologue. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role. The film is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under the Konidela Productions Company.

The shooting of the film has currently been halted. Actor Kajal Aggarwal is also away for her honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu, in the Maldives.

A source told TOI that, “Chiru sir was supposed to join the shoot for Acharya from Monday and was even looking forward to it. But when the cast and crew got a mandatory test done for coronavirus, to their surprise, he was tested positive. Shooting has now of course been put on hold and rest of the family members, including his mother and wife, will soon be tested for the virus. He recently ventured out of home to meet CM KCR personally with Nagarjuna, so it’s possible he must have picked up the virus then. Luckily, he is asymptomatic so he might recover soon.”

Meanwhile, the state Telangana has reported 857 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 2.51 lakh while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state government said on Monday.

