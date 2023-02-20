Telugu Blockbuster Love Today To Be Remade In Hindi, Set To Release On THIS Date

Pradeep Ranganathan's modern romantic-comedy 'Love Today' is all set for a Hindi remake. The Hindi rights of the film have been taken by Phantom Studios and are slated to hit the theaters in 2024. The Tamil film starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in lead roles.

'Love Today' marked the debut film of Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana, and was released on November 4, last year. Receiving highly positive reviews from critics, the film was a blockbuster at the box office.

Filled with a modern-age storyline, with humor and affection, the film was also praised for the performances of each character. Happen to be a commercial success at the box office, the film earned more than Rs 100 Crores at the box office, against a budget of Rs 5 Crores.

The Tamil romantic-comedy was originally scheduled to release only in Tamil, however looking at the massive response to the film, it was then released in Telugu as well. On Monday the official Instagram handle of Phantom Studios announced the association between the banners and makers of the Hindi remake.

The post read, "Love Today', the quirky Tamil romantic drama which recently clocked 100 days of its theatrical release and has quickly become an audience favorite. The film was one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema in 2022 and is now all set for a Hindi remake with Phantom Studios in association with its original producers AGS Entertainment. The official Hindi remake is expected to release in early 2024."

The cast for the Hindi remake is not yet disclosed, however, the details are still in the brew. 'Love Today' also featured actors Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Aditya Khatir in pivotal roles.