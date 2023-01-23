Sudheer Varma Suicide: Telugu Actor, Known For Role In Kundanapu Bomma, Dies By Suicide; Details Inside

In a shocking turn of events, aspiring Telugu actor Sudheer Varma breathed his last on Monday, that is, today. The actor was known for acting in movies like Second Hand and Kundanapu Bomma. According to media reports, Sudheer Varma committed suicide at his residence in Vizag today due to some personal issues.

Mourning the demise, Sudhakar Komakula, who acted with Sudheer in Kundanapu Bomma, shared the news of his death on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!, he wrote while tagging his other co-stars of Kundanapu Bomma."

Sudheer! @sudheervarmak Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!🙏🙏🙏 @iChandiniC @vara_mullapudi @anil_anilbhanu pic.twitter.com/Sw7KdTRkpG — Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) January 23, 2023

Sudheer Varma's first film, Swamy Ra Ra, starring Nikhil Siddharth and Swathi Reddy, was released in 2013. The movie did well financially at the box office and was recreated as Jamboo Savari in Kannada. Varma's second movie was Dohchay, which stars Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon. He later directed Keshava (2017) with Nikhil Siddharth, Ritu, and Isha Kopikar in the lead roles.