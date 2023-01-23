Telugu Actor Sudheer Varma Dies By Suicide; Here's All We Know About His Upcoming Project

Filmmaker and actor in the Telugu cinema industry, Sudheer Varma, sadly ended his own life on Monday. According to reports, he took his own life in his Vizag home for unknown reasons. It is believed that he had been going through a difficult period.

The tragic death of the young and ambitious actor Sudheer Varma by suicide has come as a startling surprise to the entertainment world. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Who is Sudhir Varma?

In 2013, Sudheer Varma made his directorial debut with Swamy Ra Ra, featuring Nikhil Siddharth, which proved to be a success at the box office. Unfortunately, his next project - Dochay, starring Naga Chaitanya - failed to win over the viewers. However, films like Keshava and Ranarangam brought him back into the limelight.

In 2022, Varma achieved massive success with the action-comedy flick Saakini Daakini, starring Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra in the main roles. This movie is an adaptation of the 2017 South Korean movie Midnight Runners.

This is Varma's inaugural remake as a director. As opposed to the original movie which featured two male protagonists, Varma replaced them with women and adapted the screenplay accordingly.

He took on secondary parts in films such as Second Hand and Kundanapu Bomma.

Upcoming films

Sudheer Babu had teamed up with Ravi Teja for the highly awaited Ravanasura. The movie's posters and star-studded cast had moviegoers buzzing in anticipation. However, with recent unfortunate developments, it remains uncertain as to what will become of the movie.

The film, helmed by Sudheer Varma and produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures together with RT Team Works, is an action-packed drama. Stars Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada have been cast in four significant roles, with five female characters in the film.

Pushpa writer Srikanth Vissa is presently occupied with the second part of the Allu Arjun flick and has crafted a unique and powerful narrative for the Ravi Teja starrer Ravanasura. He stated, "I can confidently tell you, there will be a lot of talks about Ravi Teja's dialogues and avatar. You will see a very different Ravi Teja in Ravanasura. It is going to be a very exciting watch and Sudheer is a very fantastic director who is always on his toes."