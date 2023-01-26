Telugu Actor Sharwanand Gets Engaged To Rakshita Reddy In A Dreamy Ceremony | See Pics

Popular Telugu actor Sharwanand took to his social media account on Thursday to announce his engagement to Rakshita Reddy. The Oke Oka Jeevitham star poste a series of pictures from the ceremony and shared the news with his fans.

Taking to his social media account, Sharwanand wrote, “Meet my special one, Rakshita ❤️ Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings 💖.” Take a look:

Several fans took to the comments section of Sharwanand’s post to congratulate him on the news. One fan wrote, “Didn't expect this from yuwww sharwaaa.....anyway happy for uh bothhhh.” Another comment read, “Congratulations and God bless!”

RRR star Ram Charan was also present at Sharwanand’s engagement ceremony with wife Upasana Kamineni. According to reports, Sharwanand’s fiance Rakshita Reddy is the daughter of High Court lawyer Madhusudhan Reddy. She is also the granddaughter of politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

While there is no update on any date of Sharwanand’s wedding, it is being reported that the ceremony will take place later this year.

Recently, the actor spoke to 123Telugu for an interview post his film Oke Oka Jeevitham. Sharwanand said talked about securing a hit film with the Telugu movie and said, “I am extremely honest with myself. I do not blame anyone for not liking my film. If you see my career, I have done some memorable films with good subjects. Somehow my calculations with a few films did not pan out the way I wanted to. Oke Oka Jeevitham is not a film that I signed after my flops. I okayed this film long back and was confident that it will work. I go with my gut feeling and give the best for every film of mine.”

Sharwanand also revealed whether he will be a part of pan-India projects like his contemporaries and said, “I am content as an actor and would do films mostly in Telugu as I have a lot to explore here. I am not in the rat race and would be remembered as an actor who does sensible films in his career.”