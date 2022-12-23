Veteran Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passes Away At 87, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Others Pay Tribute

THE Telugu film industry woke up to the news of the demise of the veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana. He was 87 and passed away on Friday morning at his residence in Hyderabad. The film industry is mourning the loss of the veteran actor and many stars including Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu paid their heartfelt tribute.

Remembering Kaikala Satyanarayana's contribution to the film industry, Ram Charan wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace".

Mahesh Babu also expressed his grief at the demise of the actor. "Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 23, 2022

Superstar Ravi Teja tweeted, "Grief-stricken by the demise of the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti."

Allu Arjun also tweeted, "saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu... His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace #kaikalasatyanarayana."

Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a long note on the demise of the actor and posted pictures with him as well. He wrote, "Rest in peace. Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu."

Satyanarayana received many awards in his six decades long career including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and two Nandi Awards.