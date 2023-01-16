Tejasswi Prakash Terms Women Relying On Men For Financial Advice 'Stupid'; Actress Says, 'Girl Should Be Independent'

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash called women relying on men for financial advice 'stupid'. She stated that the need for women is to be independendt enough so that they can take the decisions in life.

The Naagin 6 actress recently told CurlyTales, "I think that’s just stupid. I am big on investments. I am a trader, and I trade mostly equity. Sometimes in options and futures. I feel like it doesn’t just involve guesswork but it involves a lot of studies. So, I have studied. I have had a course. I am aware of the fact that you cannot completely rely on an industry like mine. Especially for the kind of workaholic that I am."

She went on to state, "I think a girl should be independent enough. Tomorrow, never call somebody else for financial help and if ever she decides to leave she should not go back to a dependent house but to her own place. I want to go to a place which is mine."

"As a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as a sister you should have an independent place because phir ek tarah ka self respect aa sakta hai, ki agar apni koi cheez bardasht na ho sake, to apne logo ko uss situation se leke bahar nikal jao (Then you gain self respect that if tomorrow you cannot tolerate something, you can take your people and leave the situation)," said Prakash.

Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. She shot to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss Sason 15 and emerged as the winner of show.