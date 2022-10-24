Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill And Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Serve The Perfect Diwali 2022 Outfit Look | See Pics

The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with full fervor and joy all across the globe on October 24. Marking the return of Lord Rama to his home in Ayodhya, the festival of lights holds a special place in the hearts of Hindus.

Celebrated as a 5-day festival, the day of Diwali is marked by wearing new clothes, cleaning houses and worshiping lord Ganesha and Laxmi.

If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration for you Diwali 2022 outfit, take a look at these glamorous television divas who will wow you with their festive special looks:

Stun In A Gold Saree

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently winning hearts with her stint on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, ‘Naagin’, recently glammed up in a golden saree. Taking to her Instagram account, the diva posted a series of images of herself in a beige saree paired up with a golden blouse and minimal accessories.

Beauty In Black

Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn in a black sequin saree that she wore to a Diwali party recently. The ‘Bigg Boss’ star tied her hair in a pony and looked absolutely stunning.

Like A Ray Of Sunshine

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has bowled over fans with her character in ‘Udaariyaan’. But even off-screen, Priyanka’s an absolute fashionista. The diva’s yellow lehenga look is the perfect outfit inspiration to take notes from this Diwali 2022.

Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24, followed by a partial solar eclipse on October 25. Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 26 this year and the festival of Bhai Dooj will be marked on October 27.

The five day festivities will be celebrated by lighting up diyas and candles by people in their homes, while some also put up lights to beautify their home decor. Rangolis are also made at the entrance of houses to welcome goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day.