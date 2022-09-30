Tejasswi Prakash Is A Slayer In Green And These Pics Are Proof | See Post

Tejasswi Prakash, who recently attended the Global Spa Wellness Award 2022 with beau Karan Kundrra, floored her fans with her stunning looks. The ‘Naagin’ star looked sizzling in a green gown and posted a series of posts from her look of the night.

Taking to her social media account, Tejasswi shared a series of posts. In the caption of her Instagram post, the television star wrote, “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”

Take a look at her post:

Several fans of the ‘Naagin 6’ star took to the comments section and reacted to her post. One user wrote, “I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!” Another wrote, “Your beauty can't be exposed by a sentence.You are so cute and beautiful.”

Apart from her fans, boyfriend Karan Kundrra also reacted to her post. “My Bond girl but not 007 always 001,” Karan wrote in the comments section.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently attended the Lokmat Stylish awards where the duo came to the red carpet together. The two looked stylish as ever in their ethnic outfits and Karan also posted a reel from the BTS of the event on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Tejasswi has had a blockbuster year. The diva won the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ this season, where she met her current boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. The two fell in love during their stint in the show and have been going strong even after the show ended.

Tejasswi is busy with her supernatural-thriller series, ‘Naagin 6’. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the series also featured her ‘Bigg Boss’ co-contestant, Simmba Nagpal.

Karan Kundrra has been busy with his reality shows. The television heartthrob recently concluded shooting for his dance reality show, which featured Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji as the jury.