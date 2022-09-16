Tejasswi Prakash Grooves To 'Wedding' Song For Karan Kundrra, #TejRan Fans Gush Over Her Bridal Look

Tejasswi Prakash is a social media sensation. The ‘Naagin’ star, along with beau Karan Kundrra make for one of the most popular couples on television. Recently, Tejasswi took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself in a gorgeous red saree, making her fans’ jaws drop.

Along with the video, Tejasswi wrote, “Verified Really love this song and your voice @ananyabirla ! Found my new wedding anthem. This song makes me think of you @kkundrra #terimerikahani.”

‘#TejRan’ fans flooded the comments section of the ‘Naagin’ star, gushing over their favorite’s bridal look. One user wrote, “Offcourse after seeing this my mind came across #tejran.” Another wrote, “There is no doubt that you would make a beautiful bride.”

One Instagram user even warded off the bad eyes of the popular TV couple and wrote, “Evil Eyes off tejran. @kkundrra @tejasswiprakash lots of love and best wishes for u guys stay blessed and please apni Nazar utartey Raha karain AP dono ko Kisi ki Nazar na Lage ameen dono esi terhan hamesha ek dosre ke sath Khush rahain Ameen stay blessed.”

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ last year, where they instantly hit it off. The duo was then fondly termed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, who went gaga over the good looking couple.

Tejasswi and Karan are often spotted together, visiting each others’ sets and going on vacations together. The duo have shot for several music videos together.

On the work front, Tejasswi is busy shooting for her popular supernatural drama series, ‘Naagin’. Also starring her co-contestant from ‘Bigg Boss’ Simba Nagpal, the show has been produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is busy hosting reality shows on the small screen. He was recently a part of a kids’ reality show, which featured Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji as the judges.