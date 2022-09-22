Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Up With Karan Kundrra? Here's What We Know

TEJASSWI Prakash and Karan Kundrra are always making headlines ever since the duo started dating. their fans love seeing them together and adore them. However, Tejasswi recently broke the hearts of her fans and shared a picture on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

She posted a picture wearing a Cheetah print mini dress and captioned it, " I broke up because I danced". The post created a buzz on social media and the hashtag Tejasswi started trending on Twitter.

However, it just seems like a rumor as the couple is currently in Goa, and Karan on Wednesday also shared a video of Tejasswi and congratulated her for buying a house. Along with the short video clip, Karan wrote, " Congratulations baby.. you deserve the world..!" He further said that he is proud of her and cutely called her a little mouse. "I'm so proud of you..you little hard-working mouse.. may you have homes in every city you love."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the actress shocked the internet and posted a picture of her wearing a big diamond ring which made netizens expect that she got engaged. It was later revealed that it was a smart marketing campaign.

Tejasswi and Karan are a popular couple of the television industry who never fail to set couple goals for everyone. Recently Tejasswi shared a beautiful picture of her posing with Karan and wrote, "It’s impossible for one not to jump into another’s frame and afford being away… Unapologetically US @kkundrra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Earlier, the duo also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together and treated their fans with their pictures. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, "I just like how we're all round. Ganpati Bappa Morya..!!! Thank you @rithvik_d for teaching me how to sculpt."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

The couple could be seen standing in front of Ganesh's idol and struck a pose for the camera. While Tejasswi wore a white and golden embroidered lehenga, her beau Karan opted for an uber cool yet stylish look. He was seen wearing a denim shirt and a cap in reverse.

In the first picture, two Ganesh idols could be spotted. One of them is made by Karan as his caption indicated. He thanked actor-host Rithvik Dhanjani for teaching him how to sculpt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Earlier, she also announced her upcoming Marathi movie, 'Mann Kasturi Re' and shared the first look of the film.