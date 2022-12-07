Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Team Up For Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s Next Film: Reports

Television sweethearts Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most talked about couples in the industry. While fans go ga-ga whenever the two are spotted together, rumors are rife that Karan and Tejasswi will soon be teaming up for a film together.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s close bond was loved by the audiences when the duo appeared together on ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The couple was fondly dubbed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash enjoy a massive fandom together. While their fans eagerly await for updates regarding their favorite couple, the duo will soon be sharing screen space together.

“There have been talks that the two are going to star in a movie together. Mukesh Chhabra has been wanting to collaborate with the two for a long time and the fans might get the good news soon,” a report in Telly Chakkar cited a source as saying.

Well, if the news turns out to be true, it will be great news for the fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra developed a close relationship during their stint on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and continued their bond even after the show ended. The duo is often spotted going on vacations together.

Karan and Tejasswi have also been a part of several music videos together, including Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal’s Baarish Aayi Hai. The duo were also seen together in the Yasser Desai song Rula Deti Hai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently working on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller show ‘Naagin 6’. The diva has been paired opposite ‘Bigg Boss 15’ co-contestant Simmba Nagpal.

Karan Kundrra on the other hand was seen hosting a series of reality shows, including Dance Deewane and Dance Deewane Junior. The actor is yet to sign his next project.