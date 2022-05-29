New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most loved couples in the television industry Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra always manage to stay in the limelight. They can be seen walking hand in hand many times and give major couple goals to their fans as well. Both Tejasswi and Karan participated in Bigg Boss 15 and gained a massive fan following from the show. Now, with their latest pictures, Karan and Tejasswi have given a treat to their fans and fans just can't keep calm over their swoon-worthy pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Tejasswi wrote, "Hello Mr. Smith".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi looks absolutely stunning in an off-white mini dress with puffed sleeves. Meanwhile, Karan looks dapper in the classic black suit with a white shirt. Tejasswi and Karan gave the fashion goals as well with the couple goals.

Fans can't stop drooling over these beautiful pictures. Their comment section is filled with "#TejRan". One person commented, "Our King and Queen", and another person wrote, "Hayee speechless the pic speaks for itself". Meanwhile, some fans call them 'couple goals'.

Both Tejasswi and Karan participated in Bigg Boss 15 and they fell in love during that show. Tejasswi emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. The couple was seen together in the reality show Lock Upp as well, but they were not the contestants in the show. She rose to fame after her show 'Swaragini-Jode Rishton Ke Sur'. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra started his career with the hit show Kitni Mohabbat Hai in 2009. He was last in the popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and played the character of Ranveer Chauhan. Karan was also seen in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Naagin 6' on the Colors channel. Karan is currently hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav