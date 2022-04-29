New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors will be filled with emotions, as the episode will bring back priceless memories of late actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor's wife and the judge of the show Neetu Kapoor, will be seen getting emotional and in tears as she remembers her late husband actor Rishi Kapoor.

In the video of the upcoming episode, a contestant's grandmother recounts to Neetu her family’s connection with Rishi. After this, the veteran actress is seen breaking down and remembering her husband fondly. The lady further can be seen saying, "My husband met Rishi ji in 1974, and he would always talk about him. Rishi ji always supported my husband, and I would want to sing a few lines in his memory.”

The veteran actress gets emotional while remembering her late husband. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor lost the battle to life due to cancer in 2020.

Soon the veteran actress steps down from the stage to the judge’s chair and opens up about how many people used to share stories with Rishi Kapoor that she always feels connected with him. She says, “Rishi ji is not here, but I meet someone every day, and every day, someone reminds me of him. Everybody has some or the other story with him. Somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me.”

Neetu Kapoor tied the knot with Rishi Kapoor back in 1980 and had two kids--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was one of the most successful and loved actors of his generation. Back in 2018, the actor was diagnosed with leukaemia and went to New York for treatment. After a long battle with cancer, he took his last breath on April 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is making her comeback to the screen as the judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, the actress will also be seen in the upcoming film 'jug jugg jeeyo'. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli.

