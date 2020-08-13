Even as the trailer is among the top trends on YouTube, it has received around 6 million dislikes since its launch. In sharp contrast, only 3.25 lakh people have liked it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 dropped on Wednesday morning but it seems the Mahesh Bhatt directorial is bearing the brunt of the ongoing nepotism debate. Even as the trailer is among the top trends on YouTube, it has received around 6 million dislikes since its launch. In sharp contrast, only 3.25 lakh people have liked it so far. With trailer garnering record downvote on YouTube, Kangana Ranaut's team launched a fresh attack on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor claiming that the duo is "below average glorified by mafia media and that their time is up".

Kangana's team also took a potshot at director R Balki who had earlier said that there were no better actors than Alia and Ranbir in Bollywood.

“Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up.” it said on Twitter

Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia _sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up _ https://t.co/XGzPytDcd2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

Hours after the release of its trailer, Kangana’s team had put out a twet demanding that the word guru be removed from trailer as it has been deliberately done to spread religious hate and prejudices in Bharat.

The backlash against the Nepotism in the film industry in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural death on June 14, has pushed the lead actress of ‘Sadak-2’, Alia Bhatt to mute the ‘reply’ option while tweeting out the posts related to the film on microblogging site. After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June, Sadak-2's producer Mukesh Bhatt in a TV interview had said that Sushant Singh Rajput was going Parveen Babi way and he could see it coming.

