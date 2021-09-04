New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Except for parents, the only guide to a person in his/her life are his teachers who guide them to the right path in achieving success in life. With Teachers' Day 2021 just around the corner, students have a chance to show gratitude towards their teachers and thank them for the efforts they make. Portraying this unique relation, Bollywood has always come up with interesting and amazing movies. These movies not only celebrate the bond but also convey that teachers put in their all to teach the students.



Here's the list of the top 5 Bollywood movie's wherein Bollywood actors essayed the role of inspiring teachers:



1. Tare Zameen Par



The movie is based on an 8-year old boy who suffers dyslexic and cannot cope-up with his studies. Later the boy ends up in a boarding school where he meets 'Ramshankar Nikumbh' (Aamir Khan), who understands his condition and help him to overcome his problems faced during studying. The movie gives a strong message of the importance of having the right role model in life.



2. Black



The storyline of the movie depicts a young girl Michelle who lost her eyesight and hearing ability at an early age, due to which she turned into a volatile child. However, with the entry of Debraj (Amitabh Bachchan), things turn into different case scenarios, as Debraj, with his unique methods, helps Michelle not only in her studies but also makes her realise the joy and happiness and life.



3. Chak De! India



The movie is based on how Kabir Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), an ex-hockey player, trains the Indian women hockey team. At first, with his rigorous training schedule, the women hockey players refused to be coached by Kabir Khan. However, with Kabir's empathy and dedication, the girls agree to get trained by him. This movie will remind you how tough a coach can be in order to give you the right training and become the version of yourself.



4. Hichki



The movie tells about a woman who suffers from Tourette but still wants to become a teacher. Understanding the complication of the situation and how much the disorder will affect her job, Naina (Rani Mukharjee ) proves everyone wrong. However, she ends up in an elite school, where she was given a batch of students who hails from an underprivileged background, and the students are rebellious, undisciplined, and disrespectful towards Naina but she manages to teach those students in the best possible way. The movie shows how a strong relationship and understanding between teachers and students and how imperfect people can still find perfect relationships.



5. Super 30



The movie shows how Anand Kumar, a Mathematics genius who hails from Bihar. The mathematical genius starts a training programme under the name 'Super 30' to help 30 IIT aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds. The movie shows a strong bond between teachers and students, and the efforts teachers make to help their students to reach the heights of success

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen