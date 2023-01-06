Taylor Swift's Cat Olivia Benson Is Among World's Richest Pets; Grabs Third Spot With A Net Worth Of $97 Million

American pop star Taylor Swift's cat emerges as one of the richest cats on the planet. According to a report in Rolling Stone, the cat named Olivia Benson is number three on the list of the world's wealthiest pets, with an estimated worth of Rs 800 crore, that is $97 million. Social media influence @Nala_cat, a Siamese and tabby mix, grabbed the second spot and has a net worth a little more than Swift's Olivia. Its net worth is $100 million.

It is pertinent to note that Olivia Benson doesn't have a personal Instagram account. The listing on All About Cats read, "At the number three spot is Olivia Benson, the best friend and companion of artist Taylor Swift, who asks the question: is Instagram celebrity really the most profitable profession for your pet? With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing."

"The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers," it further read.

Taylor has been taking care of Olivia the cat since 2014. Olivia isn't Taylor's only cat; she also has Benjamin Button and Meredith Grey. Meredith and Benjamin, on the other hand, are not mentioned on the list.

The first spot has been aquired by a German Shephard. The website stated that the world’s richest pet, a German shepherd known as Gunther VI, is owned by the Gunther Corporation who also manage the dog’s estate and fortune and through real estate investments have rocketed Gunther’s grandfather’s inherited fortune from a mere $80 million in 1992 to the $500 million reported today.