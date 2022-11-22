Taylor Swift Gets Apology From Ticketmaster Over ‘Eras Tour’ Cancelled Tickets

Last week ticket sales for singer Taylor Swift's upcoming The Eras Tour was cancelled by Ticketmaster due to technical glitches. Now the ticket sales and distribution company has issued an apology to the star and her fans for the debacle.

Taking to Twitter on November 17, Ticketmaster said that it has cancelled Friday's public ticket sales for Swift's The Eras Tour, "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

The sudden cancellation came after the company said on Thursday that over two million tickets were sold on Tuesday – the most ever sold for an artist in a single day – which crashed its website.

However, apologising to Swift and her Swifties, the company later said, "We want to apologize to taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened: http: //bit. Ly/3tguyq3"

Ticketmaster also ended up delaying the West Coast onsales and postponed the Capital One presale to Wednesday due to the meltdown of its website.

Swift on Friday said that the situation was "excruciating for her to watch". Taking to Instagram, she said, "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.

"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

She further added, "I will figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. To those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to get together and sing these songs,"

Swift's tour begins on March 17 and will have 52 concerts in multiple stadiums across the US over five months.