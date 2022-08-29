Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Midnights' After Her Epic Win At MTV VMAs 2022

Taylor Swift's fans are over the moon right now as their favourite artist won three awards at the MTV VMAs 2022. Her song 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' bagged Video of the Year, Best long-form Video and Best Direction at the award show. The 'Love Story' singer gave another good news to her fans as she announced her new album. While giving her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs 2022, Taylor said that her new album will release on October 21.

Now, Taylor has also shared the first look of her album on social media. Announcing the album, Taylor wrote, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

Swift further wrote about the album, "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made caged and pray that we aren't - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we'll meet ourselves." The album 'Midnights' will have a total of 13 tracks.

In 2021, Taylor released her song and short film 'All Too Well', which featured Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Announcing the album, she wrote, "I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Sadie and Dylan for giving us everything they had in order to tell this story. All Too Well The Short Film is out on YouTube, and showing all week at the AMC 13 theatre in NYC. For you, from us."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift won MTV VMAs for the third time this year. Apart from Taylor, BLACKPINK also wins big at the award ceremony. The Kpop group won the Best metaverse performance and Lisa won the Best K-pop award at the MTV VMA. Harry Style won three awards as well including Best pop, Best Cinematography and Album of the year.