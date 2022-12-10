Taylor Swift All Set For Directorial Debut With Feature Film Based On Her Original Script

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift is all set to make her debut as a director and foray into feature filmmaking. She has written an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind 'Nomadland' and 'The Shape of Water', reports Variety.

"Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

However, other details like a plot and casting, are being kept under wraps until a later date, but landing the project from one of the world's most successful musicians is a coup.

Meanwhile, soon after the news of Taylor Swift entering into direction broke, Twitter exploded and Swifties lost their calm. Some hailed the pop singer and others were too quick to draw parallels and made it a trend that after Patty Jenkins’ exit from Wonder Woman 3, Taylor is going to helm the third edition of Wonder Woman.

Patty Jenkins leaves Wonder Woman 3 and Taylor Swift announces she’s directing a movie. Coincidence? I think not. — Kaiden Trousers 🏳️‍🌈 (@GwynethTrask) December 9, 2022

According to Variety, Swift recently became the only solo artist ever to be honoured with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on 'All Too Well: The Short Film' and 'The Man'.

Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist to win album of the year on three different occasions. In October, Swift released 'Midnights', her 10th studio album. The 14-minute production of 'All Too Well: The Short Film', which Swift wrote and directed, screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Swift has also acted on screen, appearing in 'Valentine's Day', 'Cats' and, this year, in David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam'. The latter two films were notorious bombs, but Swift only had small roles in them.