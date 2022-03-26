New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taylor Hawkin, who was a famous drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, passed away on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. Though the exact reason for his death is not known yet, the band on Saturday (March 26) said in a statement that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.

Taking to Twitter, the band posted a picture and informed about the untimely demise of the drummer.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," they added.

The statement did not mention the cause of Taylor’s death. The news of Taylor’s death emerged when the band was supposed to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

The band last played on Sunday at a festival in San Isidro, Argentina in South America. The band was scheduled to play at another in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday night.

Taylor appeared in several interviews with the frontman of the band, Dave Grohl, and also played a prominent role in the band's video. After Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins was the most known face of the brand.

Taylor was in the band for the last 25 years of the band's 28 years of existence. Hawkins took over for original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

About Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins was born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas in 1972 and was raised in Laguna Beach, California. Before landing on a big gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan, Taylor played for the small Southern California band, Sylvia. In the mid-1990s, Taylor worked as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette.

Later, he was asked by the Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl to join Foo Fighters. Taylor Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen