Tatsama Tadbhava: Meghana Raj Sarja Returns To Big Screen, Unveils First Look Of Upcoming Horror-Thriller

South diva Meghana Raj Sarja took a break from acting after the sudden demise of her husband-actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2020 after the latter suffered a cardiac arrest. Spending her time with her son Raayan Raj Sarja, the actress is now returning to the big screen with her film 'Tatsama Tadbhava-The Confession.'

Releasing the first look at the film on her Instagram, in the poster the actress's eyes can be visible, while two dirty hands are covering her mouth. Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, "Couldn't contain the excitement! When are we going to see you back on the silver screen again? Was the most asked question! The answer is finally here! When entrapped by fear, being fearless is her only way out! Unveiling the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava - The confession."

Reacting to her announcement, KGF actor's wife Radhika Pandit penned on her Instagram and wrote, "Fearless and poignant, love the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava...More power to you @megsraj waiting to see you again on screen and Good luck @pannagabharana."

'Tatsama Tadbhava' is helmed by Vishal Atreya and is backed up by Pannaga Bharana, Chethan Nanjundaiah, and Spurthi Anil, and is rolled under the banner of KRG studios. The music of the film is given by Vasuki Vaibhav, while Srinivas Ramaiah will be looking at the camera work.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja's close friend and filmmaker Pannaga Bharana wished to do a film with the actor, however, due to the unfortunate incident, he decided to do the film with his wife.

Meghana Raj Sarja is extremely active on social media and is often seen sharing her memories with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. A couple of weeks ago, the actress shared a throwback picture with her husband from one of their vacations and captioned it with a blue heart emoji.

Meghana Raj Sarja tied the knot with the Kannada actor on May 2, 2018. Before their marriage, the duo was in a long time relationship for around a decade. After 2 years of their marriage, the love birds welcomed their 1st baby, a boy.