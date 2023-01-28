Taraka Ratna Health Update: Telugu Actor In Critical Condition, To Be Shifted To Bengaluru Hospital

Telugu actor and politician Taraka Ratna have been hospitalized due to cardiac arrest during a political rally in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. The actor was soon rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition and is being treated.

Taraka Ratna is Jr NTR's cousin, whereas Nandamuri Balakrishna is his uncle and thus visited him in the hospital where he gave his health update to be positive. Taraka Ratna fainted while taking part in TDP's leader Nara Chandra Babu's son Lokesh's political rally.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor attended a puja and then joined a prayer at a mosque and next collapsed while exiting the venue surfacing a huge crowd.

Next, uncle Balakrishna was seen visiting the hospital on the news of Taraka Ratna and also addressed the press where according to TOI he said, "All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to worry about. The doctors have also suggested that we take him to Bengaluru. He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked."

His cousin, South superstar and ‘RRR’ star Jr NTR also called up their uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna to enquire about the actor’s health, where the condition now remains critical, however there is no threat to his life.

According to reports on TV9, Taraka Ratna had no pulse when he was taken to the hospital, however later on the pulse was revived and the actor was shifted to a bigger hospital where 90% of his heart had a blockage.

The doctors performed CPR and an angiogram on him, where on arrival his body turned blue. Taraka Ratna will be soon shifted to Bengaluru, will not be air-lifted due to his critical condition and will be shifted in a helicopter at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Although no official press note has been released from the hospital, members of the Nandamuri family are also reported to visit soon with Chandra Babu to arrive, and Balakrishna Nandamuri already made his visit.

Talking about Taraka Ratna, the actor made his Tollywood debut in 2003 with 'Okatu Number Kurraadu' where next he did a string of films essaying the role of a villain.

He is the first cousin of Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram, and the grandson of late movie superstar NT Rama Rao.