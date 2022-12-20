Tara vs Bilal OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Harshvardhan Rane And Sonia Rathee’s Rom-Com

Tara Vs Bilal OTT Release Date: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee star in the lead roles in the film. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee-starrer ‘Tara vs Bilal’ is all set to release on OTT this week. The film, backed by John Abraham’s production house, released theatrically on October 28, 2022.

Set in the vibrant and diverse backdrop of London, ‘Tara vs Bilal’ is a story of two completely opposite people, Tara and Bilal. Bilal, an NRI boy fakes a marriage with a desi girl Tara to stop his family from bothering him about it all the time. But as time passes, sparks begin to fly between them and how the duo’s journey takes up from there forms the rest of the narrative.

‘Tara vs Bilal’ will be released on OTT giant Netflix. The film will start streaming from December 23, 2022.

Apart from Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee, ‘Tara vs Bilal’ also stars Bhargav Polara, Yash Agnihotri, Pranay Manchanda, Nataly Herrera, Shefali Chung along with Shammi Aulakh, Jayshree Panchal, Anil Christie, Jassi Kapoor, Al Groves, Harsh Pandit, Moa Wikberg, John McLean, Jaiy Brooks and Liam Sutton.

Talking about the film, Harshvardhan Rane told ANI, “After my debut film, people on social media have been requesting filmmakers to cast me in a romantic film again, i am so grateful to Bhushan sir and John Sir for giving the audience a film full of sweet romance after a long long time”.

Sonia Rathee, who rose to fame with ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’, said that it was a pleasure working with the ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ star on this film. “Tara is a character very close to my heart. It was a blast working with Harshvardhan and the entire team. We’ve had so many fun moments on the same and it felt like an adventure. I hope the audiences enjoy our film as much as we’ve enjoyed the making of it,” Sonia added.

