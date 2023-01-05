Tara Sutaria Makes FIRST Public Appearance After Alleged Breakup With Aadar Jain; Reacts To Rumors | Watch

Actor Tara Sutaria's new year has not been happy as the diva landed amidst the rumors of her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Aadar Jain. Ever since the reports of her alleged split with Aadar Jain are making rounds on the internet, Tara Sutaria made her first public appearance.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had been dating for a few years, but the two have now parted ways, which was a shock to her fans as the two were about to get engaged shortly. While both are mum on this topic, actress Tara Sutaria was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport where she was questioned about the matter by the paparazzi.

On Wednesday, the 'Student Of The Year 2' diva was seen heading towards the Mumbai airport, where Tara Sutaria was spotted in a black dress with a brown leather coat. Carrying her bag, she completed her look with black boots and sunglasses.

In the released video, circulated by a paparazzi account, Tara was seen greeting the paps and also waving at them. Soon she was heading towards the terminal gate, when someone from the media asked her, "Tara Ji jo article aa raha hai aapke naam se woh true hai kya? Break up and all."

Tara Sutaria was next simply smiling at the camera, where she completely ignored the question and neither once reacted. She then turned around once and then thanked the media.

Fans soon took over the comment section where one social media user blamed the media for getting into her matter and wrote, "Iski panchyat ki hadh toh dekho." whereas another wrote, "She didn't answer."

Earlier this year, a report cited by ETimes claimed that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain parted ways mutually, however, the two are close friends and do care about each other. However, neither Tara nor Aadar have accepted or denied the rumors and have sealed their lips about the matter.

The two took a trip to in September 2022 to Paris where they were also joined by one of their close friend Alekha Advani. Tara and Aadar are often seen dropping comments on each other's posts and also sharing appreciation posts or wishes for each other.

Aadar Jain is the son of Manoj and Reema Jain and is the grandson of Raj Kapoor. Making his debut with Yash Raj Banner's 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, he was last seen in the mega flop 2021 film 'Hello Charlie.'

Talking about Tara Sutaria's workfront, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2.' She was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' opposite Arjun Kapoor. Tara will next be seen in her upcoming release titled, 'Apurva.'