Tara Sutaria Goes On Romantic Candle Dinner Amid Break Up Rumours With Aadar Jain| See Pics

In the middle of break up rumours with Aadar Jain, actress Tara Sutaria posted a few sultry photos from a recent candlelight dinner date on her Instagram account.

By JE Entertainment desk
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 07:23 PM IST
Image credit: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria on Tuesday posted romantic photos of herself during her dinner date. Despite reports that she and her boyfriend Aadar Jain had broken up, she smiled broadly as she posed for the camera. Fans and friends of her famous pals responded to her message.

She chose a white dress with a low neckline for the photos. The light from a candle was shining on her face, and she kept her hair loose. While posing for the camera, she kept her right hand on her face. In a café, she grinned while looking directly into the lens.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Tara wrote a cryptic caption, "The very thought of you and I forget to do, the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I'm living in a kind of daydream.. I'm happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that's everything (musical notes emojis)." Actors Celina Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff dropped heart and happy face with red heart eyes emojis below her post.

See her post here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Reacting to the post, one of Tara's fans wrote, "Soo pretty (red heart emoji)." A second commented, "Gorgeous," while a third remarked, "Beautiful as ever (red heart emoji)." A fourth, pointing outher glow, said, "She is glowing so much." "Candle night dinner with you, one day?", asked another. "You are good and now that you have broke up is all good for your career….but listen? pls select good roles", a fan advised.

On Aadar's birthday in 2020, Tara confirmed her relationship with Aadar Jain via an Instagram post. When she shared an adorable photo of the them together and captioned it as," Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!" to which he responded saying, "I love you."

According to a recent ETimes story, Tara and Aadar decided to split amicably. The two will continue to be friends as long as they care about one another, the report further said. However, they have not yet publicly acknowledged or refuted the split rumours officially.

When the paparazzi asked her about her break-up rumours with Aadar, after she landed at the Mumbai airport on January 4, Tara remained silent.

Tara and Aadar travelled to Paris together in September 2022. In photographs, the two were seen with their close friend Alekha Advani. However, both of them were noticeably absent from each other's Instagram pictures, despite the fact that they frequently leave comments on each other's pictures.

