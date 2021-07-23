Tara Sutaria took to her official Instagram handle to share her sensuous picture. She was seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini under denims. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Tara Sutaria who has this cute and bubbly image in her fans, recently surprised everyone and set the internet on fire with her latest bold photoshoot. Yes, the actress was seen flaunting her HOT-Bod while donning a two-piece bikini under her denims.

Tara shared the picture on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen in a sultry, wet-haired look. The 'Marjaavaan' actress dropped two pictures in different effects, one was in the monochromatic frame while the other was in colour. Posting the picture on social media Tara wrote, "Hot for @dior 🖤⚡️ @rahuljhangiani"

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's Instagram post here:

As soon as she shared her clicks, fans, friends and followers started commenting on her post. One user wrote, "hot", while many dropped a drooling, a fire and a heart emoji in the comment section. Her alleged boyfriend actor Aadar Jain too couldn't help but gush over his girl and shared 'fire' emojis. Meanwhile, other celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Mallika Bhatt, Deanne Panday and more dropped their comments too.

Talking on the film front, Tara was last seen in Mohit Suri's Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. And she has quite a few projects in her kitty including the sequels 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Heropanti 2.' Apart fro that, she will also be featuring in filmmaker Milan Luthria’s romantic action drama Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

For the unversed, Tara started her Bollywood journey with Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's 'Student of the Year 2'.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal