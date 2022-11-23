Tapsee Pannu OTT Starrer ‘Blurr’ First Look Unveiled|Here’s When And Where To Watch The Horror Thriller

TAPSEE Pannu is back on the big screen with another promising hit set to be released on December 9 on Zee5. Titled, ‘Blurr’, the film is a horror thriller directed by Ajay Bahl which will also feature Gulshan Devaiah alongside the actress. Backed up by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films, and Echelon Productions, ‘Blurr’ is a remake of a Spanish film titled, ‘Julia’s Eyes.’

The daunting diva, Tapsee Pannu unveiled the first look of the film on her Instagram, where she stands to be the producer of the film as well. The ‘Thappad’ actress also shared her views about the film stating, “Thrillers form an important part of my filmography and Blurr was one such script that kept me on the edge with its screenplay and the situations the protagonist was thrown into throughout the film.”

The actress is working for the second time with director Ajay Bahl, as earlier the duo worked on the project ‘Section 375.’ The actress also quoted, “I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one.”

The story of ‘Blurr’ revolves around a woman named Gayatri played by Tapsee Pannu, where the character follows her struggles and fights back to overcome her nightmares and traumas. On the verge of losing her sight while trying to investigate the death of her twin sister, the film promises to give a twisted tale with chilling horror vibes.

Tapsee Pannu will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s social dramedy ‘Dunki’ sharing the screen space for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Boman Irani and is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.