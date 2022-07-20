Tanushree Dutta Claims She Is Being 'Harassed And Targeted' By 'MeToo Culprits & B-Town Mafias'

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who raised the subject of MeToo in India back in 2018 and started the dialogue around sexual assault and misconduct, said that she is being 'harassed'. On Tuesday, the actor shared a long note explaining her ordeal after being ‘targeted’ by 'bollywood mafia, political circuit and anti-national elements.

She posted a very long note on Instagram explaining that she is going through extreme mental and physical pressure. However, assured me that she would not any wrong steps. She would not resort to suicide as she is here to stay.

She also talked about how she barely escaped death after some recent incidents and revealed that she was in talks for various upcoming projects.

Tanushree wrote in her note as she shared her recent encounters, “I'm being harassed and targeted very badly. Please someone do something! First it was my Bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications and steroids, which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May, my vehicle brakes (were) tampered (with) twice and (met with an) accident. I barely escaped death and returned (to) Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life and work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat. I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log (I will not die by suicide; everyone hear this loud and clear)! Nor am I leaving and going anywhere. I'm here to stay and resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before.”

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)



“The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti-national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I'm very sure the #MeToo culprits and the NGO that I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted and harassed like this? Shame on you all. Shame on you,” she added.

“All the rumours must be true if someone like me, who is not even connected to stuff is being targeted like this. I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this and strengthen my spirit further. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities I am getting and start fresh in life,” she said.

Tanushree also wrote, “It's severe mental, physical and psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys and girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice? I wish President's Rule and military rule to be established in Maharashtra and central govt exerting total control over ground-level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it's me tomorrow it can be you also.”

"I think me discussing some topics on my Instagram lately has really rubbed off some people the wrong way. All the rumours must be true if someone like me who is not even connected to stuff is being targeted like this. I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this & strengthen my spirit further. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities in getting and start fresh in life.No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single women. Hey Krishna! Brother helps me," she signed off.