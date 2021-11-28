New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the latest celeb to contract the novel virus after cases declined in the country. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote on her Insta story, "Hey everyone I've been detected COVID positive. Further assuring them about her health actress told that she is in isolation.

Here have a look:

Tanishaa is currently looking forward to making a comeback in the industry with her highly anticipated film Code Name Abdul. While shooting for her film in Lucknow amid the pandemic earlier this year, she told Bombay Times, "It’s a bad situation for the film industry. There is definitely a risk taken every time you go on set. But you can calculate that risk to a certain amount and you can protect yourself in your environment. You have to think of so much more. Before you walk into the set, you have to wear your mask, before the shot you have to take it off and then sanitise after each shot. Earlier we were so casual about our coffee, our water bottle, where we sit on set but now one has to be so careful.”

She further added that she can't live in fear and believe in being extra careful. When asked does it affect her craft, to this, she replied, "No, it hasn’t affected my craft. When I get in front of the camera, I am my character. Most actors are like that. We are creative people, so in front of the camera, you are disconnecting from reality and in that imaginary world that the cinema creates for you. I am not Tanishaa then, I am the character.”

For unversed, Tanishaa made her acting debut with Sssshhh… in 2003 and went on to star alongside Uday Chopra in Neal n Nikki. The actress has also been part of several other films such as Sarkar, Sarkar Raaj, Tango Charlie and Anna.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv