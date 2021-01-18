FIR under Sec 295A of IPC, Section 67A of IT Act & Atrocities Act has also been registered against director, producer, and writer of the Saif Ali Khan-Dimple Kapadia starrer "Tandav".

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav has landed into trouble for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments, soon after it was released on the OTT platform on Friday. The objection has been raised over a scene from the series in which actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was playing the character of Lord Shiva in the modern world.

In the scene, Zeeshan is doing a theatre performance and is holding a Trishul in his hands and is asking that how he should tweet or post pictures so that his followers increase. With the scene the controversial 'Azaadi' chants are also heard by the audiences. After this, the netizens have expressed their displeasure and have asked to boycott the series along with the viral hashtag #BoycottTandavNow.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry also issued a notice to Amazon Prime Video after several political leaders came forward to show their displeasure against the Saif Ali Khan starrer series. BJP MP Manoj Kotak also wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar that the series 'Tandav' should be banned as it has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has also issued a legal notice against Amazon Prime to immediately remove 'Tandav' from its platform or they will face criminal proceedings. The legal notice read, "Tandav series is full of hatred which is directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar and is trying to create a communal divide between Hindu and Muslims in the country and the portrayal in the series is enough to spread communal hatred."

If someone is hurtung the religious sentiments then complaint shall be filed against the producers/persons performing in the movie.#BoycottTandav — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) January 16, 2021

Have issued Legal Notice to @amazonIN to immediately remove #Tandav from its platform or face criminal proceedings



Notice by Advocate @rathi_yukti #BanTandavNow pic.twitter.com/KUFXWHlnb3 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 18, 2021

The controversy also resulted in a drop in the ratings of Tandav on IMDb. Many viewers are also leaving bad reviews in which they mentioned that the series was allegedly trying to target the Hindu deity. As over, 75% of users dropped votes with a rating of 1 (out of 10), the current IMDb rating of Tandav has fallen to 3.5.

One of the users wrote, "Poor writing, direction. They are fulfilling their propaganda by showing Hindu gods in a bad light and insulting Hinduism." Another user wrote, "Total waste of time, it's all about glorifying and Justifying the riots and leftists narratie. Just Ignore this and move on with some real content."

For the unversed, a First Information Report (FIR)under Sec 295A of IPC, Section 67A of IT Act & Atrocities Act has also been registered against director, producer, and writer of the Saif Ali Khan-Dimple Kapadia starrer "Tandav" and Amazon's head of India Original Content. The FIR has been filed at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station.

Maharashtra: BJP MP Manoj Kotak writes to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban web series 'Tandav'.



"It seems that makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods & disrespected Hindu religious sentiments," he writes. https://t.co/OqhUrdNU4M pic.twitter.com/Ixao1eL2F5 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

Right after the case was registered, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared a copy of it on Twitter. The copy read, "There is no tolerance of playing with the sentiments of Hindu and a case has been registered against the makers of web series who are allegedly mocking Hindu gods and are spreading hate."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma