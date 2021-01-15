Many of the users came forward to praise the stellar acting of actors like Saif Ali Khan, Kritika Kamara, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunil Grover, check out the reactions.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited Amazon Prime series Tandav featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, and others is finally out on the OTT platform on January 15, 2021. As soon as the series was out the netizens couldn't keep calm and they binge watched the nine long episodes of the Saif Ali Khan starrer series and now the social media is filled with mixed responses. Some of the netizens are trending #boycottTandav, whereas, on the other hand, some are leaving no stones unturned to declare it as the 'absolute master piece' by Ali Abbas Zaffar.

Many of the users came forward to praise the stellar acting of actors like Saif Ali Khan, Kritika Kamara, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunil Grover. Some of the other users wrote that Ali Abbas Zaffar has created another bliss for the netizens and they can't stop binge-watching it. However, some of the netizens just stopped watching the series right after 15 minutes into it and termed it as biased and said that it is stirring up propaganda.

One of the users wrote, "Absolute Master Piece by

@aliabbaszafar

Fabulous acting by #saifalikhan

@Mdzeeshanayyub



@WhoSunilGrover



After soo long we saw a class piece of script, acting, and real politics which describes the current political scenario of our country

Hats off to

@aliabbaszafar

5 stars"

#Tandav



It’s ok ok .#JNU & the Muslim encounter part are unnecessarily there. That was not required at all @aliabbaszafar @PrimeVideo .



I really loved #Dimple Ma’am and @WhoSunilGrover acting. @gaurikhan is looking fabulous in Sarees...



Overall not upto the mark. — Raj Rohit (@im_rjrohit) January 15, 2021

"Ab is khel mae maza aane laga hain."

What a show. What a reality hit. It's the King or the King maker? Just finished #Tandav. @Mdzeeshanayyub you nailed it, what a performance. And obviously @WhoSunilGrover & @sarahjanedias03 with their new avatar. — Areeb Uddin (@Areebuddin14) January 15, 2021

Another user wrote, "I just finished watching all epis of #Tandav at 5:10 A.M but can't sleep without describing the role played by

@WhoSunilGrover

. What a swag man. just wow in the negative role also!! Natural and realistic actor.

Bengali mein bole toh "Gurudev" Collision symbol

Take love man"

Yet another wrote, "The series is worth a watch though after a point I started wondering where the storyline is getting at.

Another Twitter user wrote, "He literally put Indian OTT shows on the world map with #SacredGames.. And he's doing it again on #TandavOnPrime."

Saif, Dimple, Sandhya are fine as ever but I couldn't really feel much for their characters throughout.

Will recommend this one for the love of a great ensemble."

In the nine episode long series Tandav, Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Samar Pratap Singh who is hungry for power and his acting has been much appreciated by the netizens. Other than him, fans have also praised the stellar acting of Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra and Dimple Kapadia.

