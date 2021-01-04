New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited trailer of the political drama series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia in the lead role has been released online. The trailer opened up with the intense deep-diving politics of becoming Prime Minister of the country. The series stars Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Samar Pratap Singh who is eyeing the position of Prime MInster after his father's mysterious death. In the starting of the trailer, Tigmanshu is seen speaking to Kumud Mishra and says that they did a lot of wrong things when they were in power but they never tried to break the nation. Tigmanshu is seen playing the role of Devki Nandan, Saif aka Samar Pratap's father, the Prime Minister, who has a feeling that if his son comes to power he will end the democracy.

The catch point in the trailer is when Saif says that 'If you can't be the king, be the kingmaker' and Sunil Grover is contrasting him with a dialogue that has made fans go gaga over him. The trailer of the upcoming series is catchy and is making netizens to look forward to the web series that is slated to be out on January 15.

Dimple is seen playing the role of Anuradha, the politician who surely knows how to turn the game in her favour. Whereas, Zeeshan is playing the role of a student leader who is set to contest the election independently and is seen raising the slogan of Azaadi in the college campus and will remind you of any activist in college. Zeeshan is playing the role of Shiva, who wants to bring the change and is working for it.

The synopsis of the web series reads as, "The charismatic leader of a premiere political party, Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan), feels he’s ready to inherit the chair of PM after his party wins the (Lok Sabha) elections. Samar’s father, the party patriarch, and the Prime Minister of the country, Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) is not willing to retire yet. Anuradha, Devki’s close associate (Dimple Kapadia), party senior leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) are few of many other leaders considering themselves fit to sit the chair. But the chair never comes easy. A parallel story plays out with the idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayub) who becomes an overnight youth icon as he shines at a political event. Shiva wants to bring about the change, sway the youth and overthrow the power pillars. Shiva gets the first taste of power. Shiva and Samar’s lives intersect as the national politics meets the campus activism. The dance of politics ensues as a series of events expose the inherent deceit, manipulation, greed, ambition and violence in all the relationships.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma