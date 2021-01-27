FIRs were filed against the team of Amazon Prime web series Tandav for the alleged inappropriate portrayal of Hindy gods and hurting the religious sentiments of people. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On 27 January, Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied to grant protection to the makers of the Amazon series Tandav and its actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. The court observed that the freedom of speech used is not absolute during its hearing on pleas seeking a stay on FIRs against actors and producers.

The bench of justices included Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra cited that the director of the web series is being harassed. "Is this way liberty should be protected in the country and FIRs are being filed across the country," he added.

However, the bench observed that the right to freedom of speech is not absolute and it is subjected to restrictions. "Your right to freedom of speech is not absolute. You cannot play the role of a character that hurts the sentiments of a community," the bench said.

Apart from Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, another producer Himanshu Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki had filed three separate petitions against the FIRs.

For the unversed, Tandav has been under the radar for hurting religious sentiments and insulting religion punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). And three different FIRs were filed against the makers and actors of the series in the state of Uttar Pradesh- Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur. This happened when a particular sequence of the show allegedly portrayed a Hindu god inappropriately.

