Amazon web series Tandav is facing atleast 10 FIRs for hurting religious sentiments and more. Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit's bail plea has been rejected by High Court. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Allahabad High Court's bench of justice Siddharth has rejected the bail plea of Amazon Prime Video's executive Aparna Purohit in connection with allegedly hurting and outraging the religious sentiments in her web series Tandav. As per the court, Purohit was granted protection from arrest on February 11 but even then she did not cooperate with the investigation process.

The web series has been swimming in the pool of controversy ever since its release and has as many as 10 FIRs registered against it with charges of showing Hindu gods in poor light and more under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). These charges have a jail term upto 3 years.

The court said, "Western filmmakers have refrained from ridiculing Lord Jesus or the Prophet but Hindi filmmakers have done this repeatedly and are still doing this most unabashedly with the Hindu Gods and Goddesses."

The statement of the court further added, "This tendency on the part of the Hindi film industry is growing and if not curbed in time, it may have disastrous consequences for the Indian social, religious and communal order. There appears to be a design behind such acts on the part of the people who just give a disclaimer in all the films and depict things in the movies which are really religiously, socially and communally offensive in nature."

Recently, the filmmaker of the series, Ali Abbas Zafar has appreciated the new guidelines for digital media and OTT platforms as revolutionary. Talking about Tandav to News 18, he wrote, "In January, our show Tandav was released on an OTT platform. It was the fruit of our labour and we were anxious as to how it would be received, like any other film we make. However, once the show was aired, certain sections of society were offended with certain scenes in the show. At that time, we had to run from pillar to post to prevent an arrest. Had the guidelines been present then, it would have served a two-fold purpose: we would have been self-informed in advance as to what is permissible and what isn’t and secondly, once the show was in line with the guidelines, we would have not have had to run from pillar to post. That is why I whole-heatedly welcome these self-regulatory guidelines."

Tandav was released on January 15 this year and stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Khanna, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal