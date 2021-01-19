Tandav Controversy: This comes just hours after a police complaint was filed against the political drama and its makers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Amazon Prime's latest outing Tandav have agreed to "implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same." This comes just hours after a police complaint was filed against the political drama and its makers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week but the show landed in a huge controversy over its depiction of Hindu deities.

At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

In an official statement, the team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.

"The cast & crew of 'Tandav' have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same," the statement read.

The team also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance and support in the matter.

"We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the statement said.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created, directed and produced the political drama with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and it is written by Gaurav Solanki, best known for "Article 15".

The makers of the web series had tendered "unconditional" apology on Monday for hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

Earlier in the day, another FIR was registered against makers and artists of the web series in Uttar Pradesh's Noida which alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, Hindu deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the political drama.

Several BJP leaders, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, called out for boycott of the series and the OTT platform, with some of them targeting Saif Ali Khan for hurting the religious sentiments.

