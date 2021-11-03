New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All four kids of Saif Ali Khan are quite a sensation. Whatever they do, wherever they go makes headlines. Recently, Saif's little one Taimur accompanied his daddy dearest in his session where he got clicked while enjoying watching his father practice rifle shooting.

Basically, Saif was in a rifle shooting session in their recent Rajasthan vacation where Taimur joined him and a few pictures from behind the scenes have found their way to the internet. In the photos, it can be seen that the star kid is loving the whole session as he even was wearing the noise cancellation headphones while Saif is trying his hand at shooting.

The duo were seen bonding well while practicing the sport while mommy Kareena was away with Jeh.

The Pataudis are currently on a vacay in India's Rajasthan and Kareena being quite an avid social media user has been sharing a few glimpses of her holiday every now and then. She recently posted a picture of Jeh performing a yoga pose, and also shared Taimur's photo while he was drenched in water and was sitting alongside a pool.

She captioned Tim's pic saying, "Checking out everybody s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son"

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Rajasthan vacation pics on Instagram here:

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starter horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be featuring in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi remake of 1994's Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. It will be releasing Feb 2022.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal